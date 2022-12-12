Plenty of water, juices can help avoid smog effects

LAHORE:Drinking plenty of plain water, dry fruits and fresh citrus fruit juices can avoid ill effect of smog.

Addressing a training workshop on smog organised by General Cadre Doctors Association (GCDA) Punjab, GCDA President and public health consultant Dr Masood Akhtar Sheikh said that the effects of smog can be avoided if multivitamins containing vitamin C, magnesium and omega fatty acids are used.

To avoid smog, smoking should be completely banned in homes and offices. It is important to use a face mask while going out. People should avoid going to crowded markets, roads with heavy traffic and railway stations during smog hours, where the air has more chemicals.

Dr Masood sheikh said that it is essential to plant dense forests and gardens around the cities to prevent smog; otherwise, there will be huge increase in cancer and Alzheimer's due to smog. The government should tighten the quality control on the smoke emitted from kilns, steel mills and other factories. He added that vehicles should not be allowed on the road without a fitness certificate. Rickshaws should be completely banned in the months of December and January.

Public Health consultant Dr Fatima Majeed said that construction of buildings should be stopped in December and January. Plantation campaign should be conducted in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities and legal action should be taken against those who cut trees unnecessarily. Closure of schools for three days will be effective in preventing smog. She said that continuous and rampant increase in urban population, smoke coming out of vehicles, factories and chimneys of various types, particles coming out of kilns, steel mills have increased the smog immensely. Trees are being felled in sprawling housing colonies which is causing climate change and increasing smog.

While passing the map, the law of making lawns or greenbelts in houses is not being fully implemented due to which there is lack of trees in the cities and smog is increasing. They said that photochemical smog has a greater effect on the respiratory tract, causing respiratory diseases including asthma, chronic cough to increase in such people. Along with this, the chances of heart attack also increase. Another type of smog is called sulfur smog which affects the lungs as well as the eyes and nose. It is mostly caused by coal burning and fossil fuel burning and sudden drop in temperature. PM 2.5 particles in smog have major health effects. Smog in pregnant women causes low birth weight babies as well as brain defects. Smog can also cause Alzheimer's. They added that the AQI in Pakistan is 13 times higher than the quality set by the WHO and according to the data of 2021, when AQI was conducted in 118 countries, the air quality of Pakistan was ranked third. It was declared as the most dangerous and polluted. Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar are the most polluted cities in Pakistan.

According to the WHO, 7 million people die every year due to various diseases due to polluted air and smog is one of the main reasons. Around 9 out of every 10 people are forced to breathe in an atmosphere that is hazardous to human health. Measures are necessary to avoid smog.

Fundraising for deserving kids: A non-government organisation arranged a fundraising campaign for the deserving children here on Sunday.

The fundraising ceremony was arranged by the Almarah Foundation CEO Sofia Warraich. DIG National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Mehboob Aslam, prominent journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, singer cum politician Abrarul Haq, senior analyst Sohail Warraich, motivational speaker Qasim Shah, businessman Shahid Ali Khan, other political and social personalities and members of civil society participated in the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Sofia Warraich said that the social and welfare work started by her father in 1995 in Lahore was taken forward by the Foundation. Senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami said that it was a challenging task to look after the poor children and orphans. He lauded the efforts of the CEO, who, he said was serving such children well.

Senior analyst Sohail Warraich urged the participants to contribute as much as they can to the Foundation’s effort to serve the humanity. He appreciated Almarah Foundation’s work and termed it excellent. Singer Abrarul Haq and prominent personality Naeem Bukhari also lauded the steps taken by the NGO for the welfare and well-being of orphans.