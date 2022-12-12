Decline in vegetable prices yet to benefit consumers

LAHORE:Declining trend in the prices of essential perishable items is not benefiting the consumers as the district administration has failed to implement official list of the commodities.

With the improved supplies, the prices of vegetables have witnessed a declining trend. However, the rates of onion are increasing again as the country is depending on imported onion as onion crops is badly affected by floods in Sindh and Balochistan. Tomato crop was also affected by the floods, but it was cultivated again and supplied in the market, bringing the price down.

Similarly, potatoes rate is also coming down with growing supplies from Punjab. The prices of other vegetables witnessed a decline trend with improved supplies. This week price of chicken was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs253-261 per kg, sold at Rs300-330 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs392 per kg, and sold Rs430-800 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs205-210 kg, sold at Rs240-250 per kg, B-grade increased by Rs20 per kg, at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs210-220 per kg, and C-grade by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, sold at sold at Rs180-200 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs112-120 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade at Rs100-107 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs80–86 per kg, B&C sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs235-245 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs290-300 sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was unchanged at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Green chili price A-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Capsicum price further reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Price of cauliflower was further reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg, cabbage by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg. Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs200 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20-30 per bundle.

Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Decline in vegetable prices yet to benefit consumers Radish price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg. Pea price was further reduced by Rs20 per kg, Rsfixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-125per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs50-235 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-350 per kg. The price of Banana Special reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs135-140 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs67-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs55-58 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Dates Irani fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs500 to 700 per kg.

Grape fruit was reduced by Rs4 per piece, fixed at Rs18-20 per piece, sold Rs25-30 per piece. Grapes Gola gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, not sold, Grapes Tofi gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs64-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg. Pomegranate Kandhari reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-500 per kg, pomegranate bedana was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs500-520 per kg, sold at Rs700-800 per kg pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs340-355 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg. Papaya was down by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg. Musami price was fixed at Rs76-115 per dozen, sold at Rs140-180 per dozen. Fruiter was fixed at Rs86-120 per dozen, sold at Rs200-300 per dozen.

Citrus fruit was fixed at Rs66-115 per dozen, sold at Rs180-300 per dozen.