Draft of juvenile act prepared

LAHORE:The Home Department has prepared rules of businesses of Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA)-2018. According to sources in the Home Department, the Punjab government has prepared “Rules of Businesses” of Juvenile Justice System Act-2018. The draft has been shared with the department of prosecution.

After receiving from the prosecution, the rules of business will be shared with the chief minister. The draft will be shared with the cabinet for the approval. The Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 (hereinafter JJSA 2018) was promulgated in May 2018 as a replacement to Juvenile Justice System Ordinance 2000, with a view of protecting and safeguarding best interest of juvenile (s) who come in conflict with the law.

Earlier, under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013, Sarmad Ali, an advocate and director Legal Awareness Watch (LAW), had asked some questions regarding preparing /drafting of the rules of business.

The advocate had requested the Home Department to share its copy in hard form with him. According to sources, the rules of businesses were not shared with the LAW director. He mentioned in his request under RTI law, “If rules under section 24 of JJSA 2018 have not been framed why not despite JJSA being in force for almost four years”.,

He asked from the Home Department that what measures have been taken by the government in collaboration with its stakeholders/departments to notify observation homes and rehabilitation centres across Punjab for children in conflict with the law.