Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over western & upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts. Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C, while in Lahore, it was 11.2°C and maximum was 24.5°C.
LAHORE:The first convocation of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College Lahore was held at...
LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi resolved a 17-year old issue of Journalist Colony Lahore and allotted...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has warned that the rule of political dwarfs and dynasties imposing colonial...
LAHORE:Expressing concern about the unregulated spread of vaping products, tobacco control advocates have demanded...
LAHORE:Drinking plenty of plain water, dry fruits and fresh citrus fruit juices can avoid ill effect of...
LAHORE:Declining trend in the prices of essential perishable items is not benefiting the consumers as the district...
Comments