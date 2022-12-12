Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over western & upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts. Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C, while in Lahore, it was 11.2°C and maximum was 24.5°C.