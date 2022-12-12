State land retrieved

LAHORE:On the directions of the office of the ombudsman Punjab, the Bhakkar administration has retrieved 17 house structures from illegal occupants in Chak No.36/ML of Kaloorkot tehsil.
The market value of the retrieved eight-kanal and 10-marla state land is Rs2.9 million. In a statement issued here on Sunday, a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman said the action was taken after investigating the illegal sale of 52-kanal and two-marla state land to various individuals by declaring it as a colony land without the permission of the competent authority.
Meanwhile, the revenue department has also launched a departmental enquiry against field staff guilty of irregularities under the PEEDA Act, 2006, the spokesman added. As a result of a separate action taken on the application of one Ghulam Jafar of Jhang, which he submitted to the ombudsman office, the Jhang administration has recovered 31-kanal and three marlas of government pastureland in Chak No.461/JB of Jhang. The total market value of this land is 77,57,500 rupees, the spokesman said. Alongside this, the spokesman said that a total of 8-kanal and 10-marla government lands have also been got vacated in Gujranwala, Vehari and Muzaffargarh districts having a total market value of 4.45 million rupees.
