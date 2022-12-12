Three held for online gambling

LAHORE:Gulshan Iqbal Police arrested three persons for online (digital) gambling and recovered cash Rs1 lakh and three cell phones from their possession.
The accused were identified as Shoaib, Salim and the ringleader Faizan. Police said that the accused Faizan had created an app called Beat Pro on the mobile phone in which more than 100 people were involved. The accused used to gamble on all games, including cricket, tennis, hockey, and football through the app.
