Three arrested for carrying illegal weapons

LAHORE:Karol Ghati police post arrested three persons for carrying illegal weapons. The accused were identified as Azim, Qasim and Furqan. Police also arrested two thieves Farman and Ali Hassan and recovered three stolen motorcycles and two rickshaws from their possession. Sanda police arrested one Imran and recovered 250 grams capsules containing drugs from his possession. Shad Bagh police arrested 11 persons on charges of gambling and kite-flying. Shalimar police arrested Aamir, Bilal, Shahbaz, Qasim, Qaiser and Saqib and recovered 11kg of hemp, opium, gutka and gutka making equipment from their possession.