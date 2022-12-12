CM reviews wheat policy, quota

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the second meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Wheat at Chief Minister’s office in which wheat release policy and issuance of its quota came under consideration afresh along with available stock of wheat and its needs were reviewed.

The CM while addressing the meeting stated that the Punjab government by adopting an effective strategy saved Rs55 billion in wheat sector during a period of one month. The chief minister disclosed that Rs2bn extra were also being saved by imposing financial discipline, adding it was decided to enhance quota of wheat in big cities, including Lahore and Rawalpindi. The cm outlined that the Punjab government was strictly adhering to its policy to make itself self-sufficient in the production of wheat for being an agricultural province. The CM directed to impart awareness to the farmers about usage of such seeds yielding more wheat production, adding that no stoppage should arise with regard to provision of wheat to the people. Secretary Food and Director Food apprised the chair of available wheat stock position and its needs.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister took notice of a molestation incident with a 10-year-old girl in Okara and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal. The chief minister assured the affected family provision of justice and directed to arrest the accused involved as soon as possible.