Moscow sought to swap ex-US Marine for ‘assassin’

Washington: US efforts to negotiate the freedom of a former Marine held in Russia as part of the swap involving basketball star Brittney Griner were thwarted by Moscow´s demand for the release of a convicted murderer held in Germany, according to a top US official and media reports.

The swap of Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout raised questions as to why the US side had failed to secure the simultaneous release of Paul Whelan, a former Marine accused by Moscow of spying -- a charge Washington flatly rejects.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby was asked Sunday about reports negotiations stumbled over a Russian demand for the release of Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel in Russia´s domestic spy organization serving a life sentence for murder in Germany. Kirby acknowledged on ABC´s “This Week” that “there was a claim that they wanted a man named Mr Krasikov, that the Germans have held in custody.”