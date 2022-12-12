 
Annie Ernaux hails Camus

By AFP
December 12, 2022

Stockholm: French writer Annie Ernaux hailed Albert Camus as she received her Nobel Prize for literature on Saturday, 65 years after the author of existentialist classic “The Stranger” won the same award. “Finding myself here, 65 years later, leaves me with a deep sense of astonishment and gratitude,” Ernaux told 2,000 guests gathered for the ceremony at Stockholm City Hall.

