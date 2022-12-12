 
close
Monday December 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

‘Toothless UN nature pact will fail’

By AFP
December 12, 2022

Montreal: The world´s next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Similar factors were widely blamed for the failure of the last 10-year biodiversity deal, adopted in 2010 in Aichi, Japan, which was unable to achieve nearly any of its objectives.

Comments