Monday December 12, 2022
World

Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody

By AFP
December 12, 2022

London: A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988 is now in US custody, Scottish prosecutors said on Sunday. Abu Agila Mohammed Masud was charged by the US two years ago for the Lockerbie bombing.

