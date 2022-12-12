Bitcoin mining used to grow tulips!

Amsterdam: Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together.

Engineer Bert de Groot inspects the six bitcoin miners as they perform complex sums to earn cryptocurrency, filling the air with a noisy whine along with a blast of warmth. That warmth is now heating the hothouse where rows of tulips grow, cutting the farmers´ reliance on gas whose price has soared since Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

The servers in turn are powered by solar energy from the roof, reducing the normally huge electricity costs for mining, and cutting the impact on the environment. Meanwhile both the farmers and de Groot´s company, Bitcoin Brabant, are earning crypto, which is still attracting investors despite a recent crash in the market. “We think with this way of heating our greenhouse but also earning some bitcoin we have a win-win situation,” flower farmer Danielle Koning, 37, told AFP.