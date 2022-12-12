Russian shelling in Kherson kills two; Ukrainian strike hits Melitopol: Russia ramping up production of ‘most powerful’ arms

Kyiv, Ukraine: Two people were killed and another five wounded after Russian troops shelled the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the governor said on Sunday.

The city of Kherson was in November recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a Kyiv counter-offensive. “The enemy again attacked the residential quarters of Kherson,” the governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said on messaging app Telegram, adding the Russian forces hit a maternity ward, a cafe and apartment buildings on Saturday.

“Last night, two people were killed due to Russian shelling,” Yanushevich said, adding that five others had been wounded. He said the region was attacked with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and mortars.

Before their retreat in November Russian forces destroyed the city´s basic utilities infrastructure, and have since repeatedly shelled Kherson. In the Black Sea city of Odessa, emergency shutdowns were continuing following Russian drone attacks, Sergiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the regional administration, said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 1.5 million people were left without power in the region of Odessa after Russia used Iranian drones to strike the city and surrounding territory.

On Sunday, regional governor Maksym Marchenko said power was “gradually” returning to Odessa and that 300,000 people had no electricity. Authorities also said that “interruptions of water supply” had taken place due to power outages.

Odessa was a favourite holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said on Saturday that Russian forces had targeted critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine, using “a significantly higher number of Iranian-made drones than in previous weeks”.

This could indicate “that Russia has recently received or expects soon to receive a new shipment of drones from Iran”, the think tank said. Iran stands accused by Western powers of supplying drones to Russia, which has rejected the claims

Meanwhile, Russia´s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday the country was ramping up production of new-generation weapons to protect itself from enemies in Europe, the United States and Australia.

“We are increasing production of the most powerful means of destruction. Including those based on new principles,” Medvedev said on messaging app Telegram. “Our enemy dug in not only in the Kyiv province of our native Malorossiya,” Medvedev said, using the term to describe territories of modern-day Ukraine that were part of the Russian Empire under the tsars.

“It is in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and a whole number of other places that pledged allegiance to the Nazi.” Medvedev, who serves as deputy head of Russia´s Security Council, did not provide details of the weapons.

President Vladimir Putin repeatedly said that Russia has been developing new types of weapons including hypersonic weapons that he boasts can circumvent all existing missile defence systems.

Since Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, 57-year-old Medvedev has regularly taken to social media to write increasingly bombastic posts. With Moscow on the back foot in its offensive in pro-Western Ukraine, the military stalemate has raised fears that Russia could resort to its nuclear arsenal to achieve a military breakthrough.

On Friday, Putin said Russia could amend its military doctrine by introducing the possibility of a preemptive strike to disarm an enemy, in an apparent reference to a nuclear attack. The Kremlin chief claimed that Russia´s cruise missiles and hypersonic systems were “more modern and even more efficient” than those in the United States. —AFP

In a related development, Ukraine attacked the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol on Saturday evening, the Kremlin-installed local authorities and Ukrainian officials said. The strategically located city, which had a pre-war population of just over 150,000 people, is located in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Russian-installed officials and Ukrainian authorities issued conflicting reports about the target of the strikes and the casualties, and AFP was not immediately able to verify the information.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed head of Zaporizhzhia region, said that using US-supplied HIMARS long-range rocket launchers, Ukrainian troops struck Melitopol at around 9:00 pm Saturday.

He claimed that the attack had destroyed a “recreation centre” on the outskirts of Melitopol, killed two people and injured another 10. The place was hit when people were eating dinner, he added.

Balitsky said two rockets had been shot down, while another four reached their target. Another Moscow-installed regional official, Vladimir Rogov, released a picture of a major fire ravaging the “recreation centre.”

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, said for his part that Ukrainian forces hit Russian troops in Melitopol and that dozens of “invaders” had been killed. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine´s armed forces.