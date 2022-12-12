Deschamps inspires France to brink of another final

AL KHOR: France´s World Cup run is turning into a triumph for coach Didier Deschamps, who has won over those who felt he had stayed in charge too long and is within touching distance of another final.

"The ball is in my court and I will decide. I will be here for the semi-final and then we´ll see. One thing at a time," said Deschamps after fulfilling the objective set out for him by French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet.

"The president is happy. Lots of people are happy. But I want to savour being back in the last four. I am thinking about Wednesday, not about other things."

"We´ll admit that we had doubted Didier Deschamps a little bit. We wondered if he hadn´t stayed too long, if he still had his mojo," said the daily Le Parisien in an editorial on Sunday.

"He came to Qatar surrounded by some doubts. Those have been swept away. It is as if nothing could stop this France team. A France that wins. Deschamps´ France."

Olivier Giroud has stepped up spectacularly in the absence of Benzema, with the veteran striker scoring four times in Qatar, including the winner against England.

"He is aware of the quality of his players and top players, at a World Cup, kind of need little bits of advice rather than having to do lots of hard work," David Trezeguet, who won the 1998 World Cup alongside Deschamps, told AFP.

"Deschamps has understood his players and he has managed to get all his players to give their maximum."

There is an aura about the 54-year old, who is associated with the French national team´s greatest moments over the past quarter of a century.