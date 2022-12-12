Neymar says Croatia loss devastating

Ag AFP

DOHA: Neymar said Saturday he was “psychologically destroyed” by Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia and admitted it hurt more than any other loss in his career.

“I am psychologically destroyed. It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralysed for ten minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop,” Neymar said in an Instagram message.

“It is going to hurt for a very long time, unfortunately,” he added.

Neymar said immediately after Brazil crashed out that he might have played his last match for his country -- but Pele urged him to “keep inspiring us”. “You know, as I do, that no number is greater than the joy of representing our country,” Pele wrote.

“I’m 82 years old, and after all this time, I hope I’ve inspired you in some way to get this far.... Your legacy is far from over.

“Keep inspiring us. I will continue punching the air with happiness with every goal you score, as I have done in every game I’ve seen you on the pitch.”

Pele, who was hospitalised earlier this month during treatment for colon cancer, congratulated Neymar for equalling his goalscoring record.