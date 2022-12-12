International book fair continues pulling crowds

A large number of students, teachers, philanthropists, politicians and educationists paid a visit to the Karachi Expo Centre on Sunday to purchase books on the fourth day of the ongoing 17th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF).

The annual event will end today (Monday). Those who visited the KIBF included veteran politician Farooq Sattar who said the KIBF was among those things that had become the hallmark of Karachi.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Farazur Rahman said such book fairs should be held three or four times in a year. He lamented that the depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar had led to an increase in the prices of pages, which had ultimately risen the prices of books. He assured that he would raise the issue of increasing price of books on every forum.

He said the KIBF negated this impression that the era of reading books was over due to the digital age. He added that books played the biggest role in preserving our values and civilisation.

In response to a question, the KATI president said the publishers played the role of a bridge between the writers and the readers. In this way, the business community of publishers was proving helpful in spreading knowledge.

"A nation that turns away from books is destroyed. After coming here, I am surprised that children, elders, women, people of all ages are showing interest in books," he remarked. While visiting the international book fair, Sindh School Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari said the department was reactivating existing libraries in the government schools so that students had the opportunity to read books in addition to co-curricular activities. He said he visited the KIBF every year and one could find rare books there. The KIBF is being held in the city since 2005.