Draft law to e-tag offenders may be tabled in next PA session

In line with the process to upgrade the Sindh police in terms of high-tech mechanism initiated by the provincial police chief, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, another modern technological aspect will be added in the law-enforcement department, namely electronic bracelets for habitual offenders.

The proposal has already been approved by the Sindh cabinet, and the draft of the relevant bill will be tabled in the next session of the provincial assembly. Officials said that keeping with the vision to upgrade the Sindh police along the lines of advanced technology, IGP Memon has taken another bold initiative and drafted a law for tagging habitual criminals with electronic bracelets.

They said that the draft law was sent to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who discussed the proposal with his advisory group, all of whom approved the plan, so now it is likely that the draft will be tabled in the next session of the PA.

They explained that the new proposed law suggests electronically tagging those accused of thefts or robberies, attempted murders, snatching or lifting cars or motorbikes, and peddling or using drugs.

They also said that under the new law, with the approval of the relevant court, police would be able to make habitual suspects wear electronic bracelets and then monitor their movement. Reportedly, over 5,000 such bracelets would be purchased for the Sindh police in the first phase.

Street crime

IGP Memon held a meeting on the law and order situation, with special focus on street crime incidents, and took suggestions from his subordinates as well as reviewed their performance.

The police chief was informed that a lack of punishment is the major factor preventing a decline in street crime in Karachi, because police arrest the suspects, who then get bail from the court on the grounds of a lack of evidence.

Memon formed a committee to amend the sections related to street crime. The body comprising police officers and legal experts would make recommendations. He stressed the need for innovation in investigating street crime cases.

He said that the process of punishment and investigation in serious crimes and ordinary cases cannot be the same. If ordinary citizens are not satisfied with the criminal justice system, it is police failure, he added.

He pointed out that citizens deprived of mobile phones and motorbikes keep visiting the court for two and a half years, but the fact is that the police are unable to present evidence in court in those cases.

Gutka, Mawa

The police chief hailed the number of arrests made by the district police during the recent campaign against Gutka and Mawa peddlers. “The spirit shown is expected from all professional police officers, so I expect they will continue to make efforts with increased vigour to decrease this menace from their respective jurisdictions.”

Officials said that appreciating the work of his subordinates, including the Hyderabad district police, the IGP extended a word of advice in the context of the performance reviewed in a meeting at the Hyderabad Range Office on November 22.

He said that of the total 399 active narcotic, Gutka and Mawa peddlers in their jurisdiction, they managed to arrest a significant 285 peddlers (71.43 per cent). However, he added, only 67 of those peddlers (24 per cent) are presently confined in jail, which shows that 218 are out on bail and 114 are still at large.

So, he pointed out, 332 of the 399 peddlers are still actively running their businesses, which reflects poorly on the investigation and prosecution of the cases, undermining the spirit of the whole exercise.

He advised that following up on their cases is important on their part to fix this issue so they can decrease and eventually eliminate the menace of narcotics and Gutka-Mawa. He ordered that important narcotic and Gutka-Mawa cases be investigated by SHOs, so it is important that the most competent officers be posted as SHOs and be tasked with investigating those cases in a foolproof manner, preventing the suspects from getting the benefit of the doubt and bail from the court.

He said officers should have a mechanism in their office to ensure that case property reaches the chemical examiner in the stipulated time. There should be no break in the chain of custody, recovery should be ensured as per procedure, and the recovery memo should be written by hand, he added.

IGP Memon ordered selecting the groups of officers investigating such cases, saying that they should be trained regularly, especially with reference to the defects pointed out in the court’s judgments, so that they do not repeat those defects in future cases.

“There’s a need to thoroughly interrogate suspects to unearth other bad characters involved in the racket. The interrogation details should be made part of the case file, and the abetting accused should also be challaned along with the accused from whom the recovery was affected.”

He said that it has been time and again reported that there is a nexus between unscrupulous police officers and peddlers of narcotics, Gutka and Mawa. “It’s desirable on your part that such elements within the police department be taken to task, and strict departmental action be taken against them.”