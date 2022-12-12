Jamaat-e-Islami has risen as most popular party of Karachi, claims Naeemur Rehman

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that his party has been fighting for the survival of Karachi as the rest of lot in the political arena had ruined the city.

The JI leader expressed these views on Sunday while addressing a meeting of the JI’s candidates for the local government elections in District Kemari. Speaking on the occasion, he said that following the downfall in popularity of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the JI had risen in the metropolis as the only party trusted by 30 million Karachiites.

Rehman said that according to a recent reliable surveys in the city, the popularity of the party in Karachi was on the top compared to other political parties such as the PPP and the MQM. He directed the party workers and candidates to pace up electioneering for the local government polls. He asked them to devise a plan in order to ensure that each and every potential voter in the union council was approached before the polling day.

He also asked the candidates to take the youth on board and make public aid committees more active in their neighbourhoods. He said the JI always raised voice for the genuine issues of the people. He maintained that the party is being considered as the most dynamic and rising political voice in the megalopolis.

The JI leader said that the PPP and MQM-P had failed the people of Karachi and their path was later adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as it also highly disappointed the residents of Karachi.

A day earlier, Rehman in a statement had said that the PPP had acquired local partners in Karachi in the form of the MQM-P to help it turn the city into a Goth. Commenting on the new Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator, he said Dr Saifur Rehman had been appointed as the KMC administrator as a representative of the MQM-P but he would have to distance himself from the corrupt practices of the PPP and Muttahida. The JI would cooperate with the new administrator only if he delivered, he said.