Tessori for giving equal opportunities to people with disabilities

It is the responsibility of the state to provide equal opportunities to the differently-abled persons in society to enable them to excel and transform their lives.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori stated this on Sunday as he spoke at a ceremony held by the Saylani Welfare Trust to distribute wheelchairs to persons with disabilities.

He appreciated the non-profit organisation for its philanthropic activities. Quoting statistics compiled by the United Nations, he said 15 per cent of the world population lived with some or other form of disability.

He said the differently-abled persons were keener to excel in their lives, and compared to the normal persons, they had to work hard every day to overcome hardships. He added that there was a need for creating mass awareness among people about the fulfilment of the due rights of the persons with disabilities regarding health, education, transport and employment.

Tessori said philanthropists and donors who contributed money for good causes in society should play their role in ensuring the fulfilment of the fundamental rights of the differently-abled persons.

He said that he would try his best to use his gubernatorial office to provide maximum facilities to the differently-abled persons in society. Meanwhile, the governor earlier met representatives of TV news channels and informed them that the Aladdin Park in Karachi would be reconstructed from scratch after renaming it as Jinnah Park. He said the park would be reconstructed as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

He told the media that directives had been issued to the Sindh additional inspector-general of police to overcome the menace of street crimes in the city.

Tessori said that since he had assumed the office of governor, he had extensively met representatives of people belonging to different walks of life and schools of thought to get their help for ensuring progress and development of Karachi.