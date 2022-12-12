Sindh to include heritage protection in next rehabilitation plan: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that the people of the province are the inheritors of the Indus Valley Civilisation, but now they are doomed due to certain sudden and severe patterns of climate change.

Shah said the patterns need to be understood and studied by researchers and scholars for further guidelines on policymaking and addressing climate change and its adverse effects. The CM was speaking at a conference titled ‘New Challenges to Sindh Heritage’ that was organised at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, by the provincial culture department in connection with the centenary celebrations of the Mohenjodaro excavations.

The chief executive appreciated Culture and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah for taking the initiative to begin a discussion on the very important matter of challenges of climate change to the cultural heritage. “We’re the inheritors of the Indus Valley Civilisation and originators of the world’s leading and centuries-old civilisations.”

CM Shah said that the recent flood disaster had affected the people of Sindh greatly, adding that his government had tried their best to deal with the crisis. “It’s a fact that our monuments and ancient properties suffered a great deal, and I’ve personally been to a few such places and observed the effects on the World Heritage site of Mohenjodaro.”

He said that it was sufficient to convince anyone of the importance of the measures to be taken to minimise the impact of climate-related afflictions. “When the United Nations secretary-general visited Pakistan in the first week of September and especially went to Mohenjodaro to personally witness and assess the damages to this one of two Unesco-declared World Heritage sites in Sindh, I led the team on behalf of the Sindh government.”

He added that he briefed the UN chief in detail on the severe damages to hundreds of heritage sites in the province and requested him to save and secure at least the World Heritage sites, of which the UN chief assured the CM.

Shah said that the recent years have been very fruitful because the Earth Summits and conferences on climate issues have moved forward to reach some level of consensus. He said that the recent Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP27) also achieved some level of success, and Pakistan actively participated in it.

“Our case, with a call for climate justice, was passionately advocated in Egypt by the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman and foreign minister. As a result, the world now has agreed to create the Loss and Damage Fund.”

The CM said that through the fund, developing countries like us would be financially incentivised rather than compensated, since they take the burden of carbon emissions of the developed world, which are the key reasons for changed and severe patterns of climate change.

He proposed setting up a monitoring committee to study, document and initiate restoration works, and be a watchdog to control and anticipate damage to preserve the heritage sites in the province. He said the committee would be independent, and comprise academics, stakeholders and experts.

Shah said that under his advice, the Endowment Fund Trust has started working on the Ranikot Fort to restore its walls damaged by rains and floods. He disclosed that next month the provincial government would go to Davos, Switzerland, to the World Economic Forum with a case study about Sindh, which was the worst-hit in the aftermath of the devastating rains and floods earlier this year.

“Its decades and centuries-old heritage sites are also the worst-hit, and we with our limited resources are trying to protect and preserve them,” he said. He added that his government is fully committed to raising and integrating the domain of saving heritage in any next rehabilitation plan with the support and guidance of Unesco, and other leading heritage bodies and experts.