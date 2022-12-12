Price of ignorance

Air pollution in Lahore has reached horrendous levels. The health and safety of the people who make up our second largest city is in jeopardy. This issue surfaces every winter and by ignoring the problem, our leaders have only made it worse.

Furthermore, many other cities in Pakistan, such as Peshawar, are experiencing similar problems and may wind up in the same situation as Lahore in the not so distant future. The government has to get more serious about dealing with air pollution.

Muskan Ameet

Sukkur