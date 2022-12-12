Cops and corruption

There are a variety of reasons why the Pakistani police force is considered one of the most corrupt institutions in the country. First, there is a lack of accountability and transparency within the system. Police officers are often not held accountable for their actions, and allegations of bribery and extortion are common. Additionally, police officers are mostly paid very poorly and face awful working conditions, which can incentivize them to accept bribes in order to make extra money.

Furthermore, the lack of proper training and resources available to the police force can lead to corruption and inefficiency. Finally, a lack of public trust and confidence in the police force further contributes to its reputation as one of the most corrupt departments in Pakistan. If we want better policing, the government will have to invest more in training, equipping and paying our police officers.

Noor Ul Huda Naeem

Islamabad