More action

Women’s empowerment has become a significant topic of discussion in Pakistan. Our country has a very poor track record when it comes to women’s rights and gender parity. Most professional fields are dominated by men, women are underrepresented in parliament and education and many parts of the country are rife with gender discrimination.
Our political leadership has mostly been paying lip-service to women’s rights and female empowerment. We need to start taking more concrete action.
Nadil Rahim Baksh
Turbat
