On shaky legs

This letter refers to the news story ‘Imran ‘unaware’: Punjab cabinet expanded, PTI MPA takes oath as minister’ (December 8, 2022). For the party chairman to be oblivious of the behaviour of his MPs is a sure sign that all is not well within the PTI’s ranks. With so many announcements, deadlines and reversals, the party activists must be very confused as to what their line is.

Before the PTI completely falls apart, Imran Khan should revisit his political tactics and strategy. His conduct since the PTI’s ouster from power has seen the party make one blunder after another. In addition, the alliance with the PML-Q, rather than stabilizing the PTI’s position, has only added to the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the party. It is slowly becoming clear that the PML-Q is going to be doing more than just sitting around and playing second-fiddle to Imran’s lead act. As the saying goes: ‘A house divided cannot stand’.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada