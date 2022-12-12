Hope and patience

Karachi is Pakistan’s most populous city and the heart of its economy. Despite its importance to the country, Karachi has a history of being neglected by the political establishment. Recently, the provincial and federal governments have tried to rectify this problem by trying to introduce a metro service to the city. Karachi is notorious for its traffic jams and the rundown state of its roads. Navigating the city’s roads and streets is like playing a game of three-dimensional chess. The city is in dire need of public transport to alleviate the traffic problem.

Unfortunately, the efforts to build the infrastructure required for the metro service have only aggravated Karachi’s traffic problem. The roads were already narrow enough, and now with the construction work being done to lay the groundwork for the metro service, the traffic is moving through the roads like a caterpillar through a narrow tunnel. A prime example of this is University Road. This road would regularly get jammed during peak hours. Now that large sections of it have been sealed for construction work, every hour is like peak hour. Many other roads are experiencing a similar situation. One hopes that this is only a temporary inconvenience, which will pay off once the metro service is done.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi