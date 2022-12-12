 
Monday December 12, 2022
Winter woes

December 12, 2022

Winter has begun and from here on out it will only get colder. This spells trouble for the flood victims, many of whom are still without shelter and risk succumbing to the cold. It is time for the government to start building more shelters and figure out how it will rehabilitate the flood victims in the long run.

Sassi Nazir Ahmed

Turbat

