Corruption galore

This refers to the news story ‘TIP releases NCPS 2022 report: Police, judiciary among top three most corrupt institutions’ (December 9, 2022). Pakistan’s police have long been notorious for their corruption, but to see Transparency International Pakistan rank the judiciary alongside them comes as somewhat of a shock. This report raises serious concerns about the integrity of our justice system and is a wake-up call for the higher courts. There is already a perception that the courts favour the rich and powerful, allowing them to evade justice each time. Many will see this report as confirmation of this perception.

Overall, this report is yet another indicator of just how deeply corruption has become embedded in our institutions. These institutions are the backbone of our democracy and economy. If courts and cops are up to the highest bidder, what confidence can we have in that criminals will be punished? How will the economy grow if institutions can be bought and used as weapons by the already wealthy against new competition? There can be no surer path to becoming a failed state.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi