Middle-class problems

I would argue that no other demographic feels the pain of inflation more than the middle class. Most people who fall in this category depend on their salaries as their sole means of income. And while prices have risen, their incomes have not. Nonetheless, a middle-class person has to keep up appearances. He must keep wearing the right clothes, buying the right furniture, having the right phone and sending his children to the right schools. Cheaper alternatives risk ruining social capital, a more valuable currency among the middle-class than dollars. It is both ironic and a little sad that a shop owner with no educational background is probably out earning most of the salaried men and women with their expensive degrees. Perhaps it is time for the middle class to rethink its value system. Nice clothes and fancy schools count for naught if you can’t pay the bills.

M Nadeem Nadir

Kasur