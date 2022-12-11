Law and order situation: Cultivation of crop on 1,353 acres of Sadiqabad banned

LAHORE: After the emergence of a law and order situation, the Home Department, Punjab, has imposed a ban on cultivation of sugarcane crop on 1353 acres of 212 Mauzas of Tehsil Sadiqabd, District Rahim Yar Khan.

According to a notification available with The News, the additional chief secretary, Home Department, imposed the ban on the request of the deputy commissioner, Rahim Yar Khan. The DC had reported that hardened criminals had built hideouts in Kutcha areas consisting of Kot Sabzal, Ahmadpur Lama and Bhong Sharif of Tehsil Sadiqabad. The sugarcane crop, which was widely cultivated in Kutcha areas, gives these criminals a safe haven to hide and carry out criminal activates. Moreover, the sugarcane crop is also as an impediment for police conducting search operations and watch and ward duties. Therefore, the DC requested imposing Section 144 CrPC on cultivation of sugarcane crop on the marked area in Tehsil Sadiqbad.

Farmers say the Home Department cannot punish them by imposition the ban. Crimes should be controlled and punishment be given to hardened criminals. Instead of punishing criminals, farmers are being punished. They say they are totally dependent on agriculture for bread and butter. If they don’t grow sugarcane, they will be in loss. They demand that the government withdraw the notification and start an operation against the criminals. They say they were first harassed by the criminals and now by the police.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the death of Sulto Shar (head of gangs in Sindh) in Sindh in a police encounter and the death of Khuda Bukhsh Lund alia Khuda Lund in Punjab, a sense of fear among people and police has developed. The Rajanpur Police has ended patrolling Kutcha areas and called back men from 10 Chowkis. It is feared that the criminals can attack them. Moreover, Soon Miani Police Station, Bangla Ichha Police Station and Rojhan Police Station are on red alert.

After the death of Khuda Bukhsh, all gangs of Kutcha areas in Rajanpur have taken oath that they will take revenge for their head.

Similarly, the revenge for Sulto Shar had been taken by killing five police officials including one DSP and two SHOs. These areas are connected with Kutcha areas of Sindh.