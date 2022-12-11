Journalist says he had no role in arranging Arshad Sharif’s marriage

ISLAMABAD: Javed Rana, a senior journalist working with different international news channels, has clarified that he had no role whatsoever in arranging Arshad Sharif’s any marriage, the reference of which was given in an official fact-finding report on page 35 (serial No 88).

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the report, while citing the mother of Arshad Sharif, gives a misleading and factually incorrect reference that “Arshad’s third marriage was arranged by Javed Rana and the family did not know about it”. It is not clear how far the official report correctly cited Arshad’s mother, says Javed. “I did not arrange any marriage of Arshad Sharif and had no direct or indirect role in organizing his “third” or any other marriage,” he added.