Suleman Shehbaz lands in Pakistan after four years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz has landed in Pakistan after spending over four years in the United Kingdom, Geo News reported.

Suleman flew to Islamabad from Saudi Arabia via a foreign airline’s flight SV726 in Sunday’s early hours. Later, he took another flight to reach Lahore. Earlier, PM Shehbaz’s son performed Umrah with his wife and children. Suleman has got protective bail from the Islamabad High Court until December 13.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on December 8 ordered him to surrender before it on December 13 and barred authorities from arresting him till then.Suleman had reached London from Pakistan ahead of the 2018 general elections when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) registered several cases against him. He was also named in several cases along with his father, the current prime minister, his brother Hamza Shehbaz, and other Sharif family members.