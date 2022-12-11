Motorway M-6 corruption scandal: Accused handed over to Anti-Corruption police on five-day physical remand

SUKKUR: The anti-corruption judge, Sukkur, on Saturday handed over the accused of Motorway M-6 corruption scandal to the Anti- Corruption police on physical remand for five days.

The Anti-Corruption Police, Naushaharoferoz, on Saturday, produced six suspects in three billion M-6 Motorway scandal in the anti-corruption court, Sukkur, for seeking a 14 days physical remand. The expiry of physical remand of the arrested has expired.

The accused included Mukhtiarkar Naushaharoferoz, Shafiq Soomro, Accountant DC Office Rustam Khoso, stamp vendor Aftab Ahmed, Social Welfare Officer Sajjad Memon, Patwari Abdul Aziz and PA of DC Abdul Aziz Ansari.

The anti-corruption judge, Sukkur, handed over the accused to the Anti- Corruption police Nausharoferoz on physical remand for five days more. However FIA on Saturday produced arrested in 3 Billion mega Scandal of M-6 Motorway, Branch Manager of Sindh Bank Mukhtiar Chandio and two others Zeeshad Larik and Atta Hussain Sahatto in the Court of the Judicial Magistrate Naushaharoferoz for seeking their Physical remand. The Court handed them on Physical remand over to FIA till 14 December. Meanwhile FIA has expanded the scope of the investigation in the M-6 Motorway mega corruption case, Arfa Zia, the wife of former DC Tashfeen Alam of Naushaharoferoze, has also been included in the investigation. FIA has issued a letter to close Arfa Zia’s account and also to close the accounts of former DC. FIA also issued letter to Sindh Bank to close the accounts of the contractors Rahmatullah Solangi and Asghar Jatoi, besides this the accounts of Patwari Tharo Khan, manager of Sindh Bank, Atta Hussain and Zeeshan were also closed.