‘No drug can cure diabetes; only lifestyle change can help manage it’

There is no drug available at the moment to prevent or cure diabetes, and since over 95 per cent of diabetics in Pakistan have type-2 or lifestyle diabetes, it can only be controlled and managed with exercise, diet modification and taking medicines regularly, health experts said on Saturday.

“Wrong information is being spread on social medial regarding the discovery of a drug called Tzield (teplizumab),” Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) President Dr Ibrar Ahmed told The News.

“On social media it’s being presented as a magical solution to prevent and cure all types of diabetes, while some people are also declaring a vaccine to prevent diabetes, which is entirely wrong and misleading.”

Several other leading diabetologists and medicine experts also clarified that no breakthrough in the prevention and treatment of diabetes has been made anywhere in the world. They urged people to stop forwarding fake news, and instead promote the benefits of physical activities, and healthy and balanced diet to remain fit.

Dr Ahmed said the US Food and Drug Administration recently approved Tzield only for preventing going from step 2 (pre-symptomatic) to step 3 (symptomatic) of type-1 diabetes mellitus. It is not even the cure of the established type-1 and type-2 diabetes mellitus, he said.

“Teplizumab is a specialised drug, and should only be prescribed by trained and registered specialised doctors, otherwise it can lead to serious side effects like supersensitivity reactions and decreased white blood cell count, leading to serious infections.”

He added that it is the moral and professional duty of every trained and registered diabetologist and endocrinologist to spread factual information about it for the awareness of people.

Diabetologist and PES office-bearer Prof Zaman Shaikh said that there is no shortcut for patients living with diabetes, especially those who with type-2 diabetes, and urged them to focus on lifestyle modification to remain fit and healthy.

“Over 95 per cent of Pakistani diabetics have type-2 diabetes, which is due to a sedentary lifestyle, physical inactivity and unhealthy diet. These people should focus on improving their lifestyle, engaging in daily exercise, eating a healthy diet and taking medicines prescribed to them on a daily basis.”

Prof Shahzad Ali Khan said consumption of an unhealthy diet in the form of processed food and beverages is one of the major reasons that causes diabetes and other degenerative diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and even cancer.