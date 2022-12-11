President stresses enhanced insurance coverage for agriculture sector to ensure food security

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called upon all the relevant stakeholders to maximize their efforts to increase the percentage of insurance coverage in the agriculture sector.

During a meeting on Crop Insurance organized by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Alvi said that crop insurance was essential for ensuring the food security of the country as well as the financial vitality of the farmers. He expressed concern that crop insurance volume in Pakistan was less than 1% whereas even in neighbouring countries it was around 4-5%.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, FIO, Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel, representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Banks Association, Asian Development Bank, and senior officials of the government.

The president said that crop insurance and related matters should be included in the curriculum of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to sensitize and equip students for crop insurance.

He said the students should also be sensitized on risk management and shielding farmers from crop losses due to disease.

He said that the Higher Education Commission should take the initiative and all relevant stakeholders should develop and enforce this curriculum. President Alvi said that poultry was a developed sector in Pakistan, and insurance products should be introduced to include such formal sectors under the insurance schemes.

He said: “The relevant target population should be encouraged by launching an awareness drive to opt for insurance to safeguard their industry against disease, extreme weather and manmade and natural calamities. He urged the need to set up innovative technologies in the agriculture sector including vertical farming, conservation of water, weather-resistant seeds and crops in a controlled environment. Adopting modern farming and cattle raising techniques contributes to raising the current level of production manifold and would not only help the country to meet the food requirements but will be able to export agricultural products to other parts of the world.”

The president said that all insurance companies and stakeholders should launch a comprehensive and effective awareness campaign through all media to educate and inform the relevant public regarding their products, benefits and risks attached to them before the launch of the products.

He said that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and global warming, and was likely to face crises, such as water scarcity, depleting glaciers, and lowered underground water table around the country.

The meeting was informed that a committee had been constituted under the Chairmanship of the State Bank of Pakistan, which looked at the overall crop situation in the country and included non-traditional crops and cattle in the insurance portfolio.

The committee would also look into developing user-friendly products for the target population of vulnerable areas and small farmers to develop insurance products for large-scale and formal-sector farmers.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) representative informed the meeting that ADB had instituted a grant of 10 million USD for research and development in the food security sector with international collaborations to give policy-based loans to the affected farmers. He said that ADB would also include crop insurance in its portfolio to safeguard vulnerable farmers in crises.

The national insurance company informed that they were undertaking a pilot project in Sindh with Rs 40 million seed money to survey the target area, understand the crop patterns and set a baseline, and if due to any natural or manmade calamities or pest attack, the yield of the crops was below 80% of the normal, the farmers would be compensated for their losses.

The president appreciated the initiative and stressed the need to bring more stakeholders into this project. He said that all relevant organizations and stakeholders should set up exclusive and dedicated departments to identify such funds at all levels and make efforts to divert them towards their products relating to crop insurance. President Alvi also appreciated the idea of setting up an institutional framework at the national level with its secretariat to take stock of the crop situation around the country.

He also called for setting timelines to achieve the objective of raising the level of insurance coverage in the agriculture sector from the current level of less than 1% to at least 4-5%.