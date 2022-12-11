Awards and scholarships given to 100 brilliant students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The 19th annual function of Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) was held at Gomal Medical College DI Khan on Saturday to confer awards and scholarships on 100 students.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Amir Afaq was the chief guest in the ceremony, which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Saleem Marwat, IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Saeed Wazir, Deputy Customs Collector Shams Ur Rehman Wazir, President WAWA Rahmat Ullah and General Secretary Jalal Wazir besides scholars, tribal elders and students.

Among 100 students including those of medical, engineering, and BS programmes were given away awards and scholarships. The honor of “Shamla War of the Year” was bagged by Mohammad Waqas, a student of Ahsan Abdal Cadet College, who secured 1085 marks out of 1100 in FSC from the Federal Board.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner appreciated the services of the WAWA and said the nation needs such organisations.

Rahmatullah Wazir welcomed the guests in his opening remarks. RPO Dera Ismail Khan Saleem Marwat lauded the organisation for its achievements, saying it had continuously worked hard to secure the future of children of their area.

IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed Wazir said that education was key to socio-economic development and there was need to equip children with quality education.

“In order to keep up with the nations, it is necessary to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and education for materialising the dream of development,” he said.

Scholarships and awards were distributed among students by Commissioner Amir Afaq, RPO Saleem Marwat, Chairman of Wana Tehsil Muhammad Saleh Wazir of the JUI, and Deputy Customs Collector Shams Ur Rehman Wazir.