MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration on Saturday removed handcarts and temporary structures in the city and its suburbs.
Led by inspectors’ encroachment, Aftab Khan Swati and Khursheed Khan, the team removed handcarts and temporary encroachments from Abbottabad and Shinkiari Roads and shifted them to the warehouse.
“The encroachments have been removed. And the delinquent traders have been warned to mend their ways, otherwise a separate operation would also be launched,” Swati said.
He said that the operation was launched to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city and its suburbs.
