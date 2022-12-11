FIA official killed in Lakki over ‘enmity’

LAKKI MARWAT: Gunmen martyred an officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Tajazai village in the limits of Ghaznikhel Police Station on Saturday, police officials said.

Brother of the deceased, Imranullah, told the police that he along with his brother, Inamullah, Deputy Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and father-in-law Mehmood Hashim, had gone to an under-construction house for inspection.

He said that the accused, Sharifullah alias Shebu, and his brother Ali Bahadur came there and allegedly opened fire on them. He said his brother Inamullah sustained serious injuries and fell onto the ground. The accused managed to escape and his brother succumbed to his injuries before shifting to the hospital, he added.

He said that they had no enmity with the accused but last night their cousin, Jibran, had exchanged gunfire with the accused party. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat and later it was handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.

After registering the case, the police launched an investigation and raids were being conducted on certain places for the arrest of the accused.