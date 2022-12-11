Jail inmates being equipped with skills, says IGP

MANSEHRA: Inspector General of Prison, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan on Saturday said that his department had been imparting vocational, computer, and beauty parlor training and skills to male and female inmates and juvenile offenders to make them beneficial citizens of the society.

“We have been following the modern ways at jails across the province to impart vocational skills and contemporary disciplines to inmates,” he said.

He was speaking at the Skills Development Complex inaugural ceremony held at the district jail which was attended by the inmates and officials of the Social Welfare Department.

“I am pleased to launch this complex where men, women, and juvenile offenders could get vocational training in different fields making their jails stay beneficial for the rest of life,” Hussain said.

He added that such skill development complexes were being built in jails across the province as inmates ultimately would leave such facilities for homes and society as a whole.

“The women inmates would be imparted training in the beautician and computer courses and embroidery skills in this complex while the juvenile offenders could also get computer education along with other skills,” he added.

The IG Prison also visited the barracks and met with male, female and juvenile offenders and inquired about their health and/or if they were facing any difficulties.

Jail Superintendent Najam Hussain Abbasi also addressed the ceremony attended by the inmates