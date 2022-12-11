Steps taken to mainstream merged districts: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government had taken concrete measures to bring the people of the newly merged districts into the mainstream.

He added that after the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial departments have been extended to the newly merged districts and a special development programme initiated with the sole purpose to address their longstanding deprivations.

In a statement issued from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he said the provincial government, during its four-years tenure, successfully tackled multiple challenges including merger of erstwhile Fata and coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the government had also been successful in maintaining public confidence through people-friendly policies and development initiatives.

“Despite multiple challenges, the provincial

government has proved that it is not only committed to the development and prosperity of the tribal districts but is taking all possible steps for this purpose,”

he said.

Mahmood Khan said that in the last four years, a number of initiatives were completed in the merged districts benefitting local population.

He said that around 28,000 Levies and Khassadars were absorbed into the police, whereas more than 4,000 ex-Fata project employees were regularized and development projects in all sectors were initiated for efficient services delivery.

He said that in the health sector, 17 healthcare facilities were outsourced while billions of rupees were spent on provision of medical equipment to ensure availability of emergency medicine so as to provide quality health care to people.

Mahmood Khan said the government provided scholarships worth Rs3.5 billion to male and female students of merged districts.

He added that Rs1.1 billion were distributed among the small and medium enterprises in the merged districts.

The chief minister said that Mohmand Marble City was established while small industrial estates were set up in Bajaur and South Waziristan.