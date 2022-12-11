Five POs, drug pushers arrested

LUND KHWAR: Five proclaimed offenders were among 34 persons arrested during search and strike operations in the district on Saturday.
An official said that on the directive of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in Takhtbhai, Garhikapura, Hoti areas and arrested five wanted men along with four accomplices. The cops also recovered nine pistols, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov with bullets.
Another 34 suspects were also arrested during the actions for further probe.
Meanwhile in Takhtbhai tehsil, more than 3kg charas and other contrabands were seized from three persons, identified as Umair, Jamal and Saeedullah.
In a separate raid at Sheikh Maltoon area, the cops arrested seven alleged gamblers and seized over Rs400,000 cash amount on bet, liquor bottles and other items used in gambling.
