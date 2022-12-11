Sherpao blames PTI for prevailing economic glitches

HARIPUR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the federal government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement was taking steps to revive the economy.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the country was facing economic problems due to the wrong policies of the previous PTI government.

Several PTI workers, including Qasim Tanoli, Ahmad Tanoli, Irshad Khan, Ijaz Khan, Mohammad Usman and others, announced joining the QWP on the occasion.

Aftab Sherpao said the country would have gone bankrupt had the PTI been in power at the centre. He said the PTI government took huge loans and pushed the country towards bankruptcy due to its incompetence.

The QWP leader said former prime minister Imran Khan sabotaged the International Monetary Fund’s programme by violating the agreement reached with it.

He said the PTI leaders introduced indecency in politics and promoted intolerance in the society.

The QWP leader said the former prime minister and his party leaders were only good at abusing their political adversaries. “The PTI leaders are devoid of decency and politeness,” he remarked.

“The one, who had claimed to establish a state on the Madina State model, has been accused of selling state gifts,” he added.

Aftab Sherpao said the one, who had pledged to fight corruption, was now facing corruption charges.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the PTI had been in power for the last nine years, was also facing economic problems.

He said the provincial government did not have money to pay salaries, adding the debt of the province had soared from Rs97 billion to Rs970 billion.

Expressing concern over the worsening law and order in KP, he said the government should take steps to bring the situation under control. He said that maintaining the law and order was the responsibility of the provincial government.

“The lawlessness has forced the people to stage protests,” he maintained.

Aftab Sherpao said the incidents of targeted killings and extortion had also recorded an alarming increase and the situation would go from bad to worse if timely steps were not taken.