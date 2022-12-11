Dengue outbreak comes to an end

Islamabad : The dengue fever outbreak that had hit population severely in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district from the middle of August to the middle of November this year came to an end as not a single case of the infection was reported in the last 24 hours from this region of the country and it happened for the first time since the outbreak hit the twin cities this year.

The outbreak in the region lost its intensity mainly because of fall in temperature as had happened in the case of dengue fever outbreaks in the last 15 years or so and according to many health experts, the dengue fever cases being reported at present are those who contracted infection seven to 10 days back. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that as many as 16 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last one week recording an average of slightly over two patients per day. The dengue fever has claimed no life from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last five weeks though a total of 14 confirmed patients had already lost their lives due to the infection.

To date, a total of 10,161 dengue fever patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district however in the last 24 hours, no patient has tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district while not a single case of the infection has been reported from the federal capital in the last three days.

It is important to mention that only five dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi district including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday of which three were tested positive for dengue fever while none of the patients was in critical condition. The dengue fever outbreak has come to an end but it does not mean that there is no larvae of dengue fever vector, mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’ in the environment as the health department in Rawalpindi has detected larvae of dengue fever vector from 38 spots in the last 24 hours including three spots in outdoor and 35 in indoor. The dengue fever outbreak comes to an end in the extreme cold weather. Studies reveal that below 20 degrees Celsius, ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’, the mosquitoes that cause dengue fever become unable to mount and feed on humans as their limbs and joints become weaker.