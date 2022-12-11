Students, faculty stage sit-in to save Gordon College

Rawalpindi : Hundreds of students of Government Gordon College staged a protest demonstration and sit-in here on Saturday.

With the movement to save the historical Gordon College, the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association and students have announced to spread of the movement throughout the province. The Punjab government has decided to privatise the historical Gordon College. The Metro Bus Service (MBS) remained suspended during the protest demonstration of students.

The students along with professors and lecturers stages sit-in and arranged classes here at Murree Road. The protesters blocked both sides of Murree Road and raised full-throated slogans against the Punjab government. The protesters were demanding of the Punjab government immediately stop the privatisation plan of the historical college. Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association Rawalpindi Chapter President Professor Khurram Shehzad while addressing the protesters said, "We will not allow Gordon College to be handed over to the American Church. He said letters were being sent to all college graduates. He said that protest demonstrations will spread throughout the province if the Punjab government does not stop the privatization of the college.

Not only students but parents showed strong concerns against privatisation of Gordon College. The protesters also said that Gordon College Rawalpindi will never be allowed to be occupied by the land mafia. The Punjab government was continuously harassing professors and students rather to protect the institution, the protesters denounced.