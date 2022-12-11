Community leaders’ role in addressing social issues recognised

Islamabad : The British Council-led Aawaz II programme organised its sixth learning and development forum in the federal capital to recognise the contribution of community leaders in addressing various social issues.

The forum brought together stakeholders including representatives from the British Council, British High Commission Islamabad, government organisations, civil society, and community leaders – to address gender-based violence and intolerance through behaviour change interventions and community engagement, said a news release.

Aawaz II provincial and downstream partners are organising different dialogue sessions and advocacy campaigns to make their communities safer and free from gender-based violence.