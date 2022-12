Literature museum on the cards

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is working on the novel idea of establishing the country’s first ever literature-based museum on Pakistani languages with the aim to protect and promote the unique literary asset of all the regional languages of Pakistan.

The ‘Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages’ will provide information about all the regional languages being spoken in the length and breadth of the country in form of scripts, booklets, audios and video documentary display, said Asim Butt, Director PAL while talking to APP here.

He said that the Literary Museum will not only highlight the unnoticed narratives and history of multi-layered local norms and values of the country but would attract the scholars and foreign guests to explore local culture and linguistics. Beside preservation and promotion of unique linguistic taste of Pakistani culture and linguistics, this museum will provide an opportunity to the visitors to seek information about scripts, history, alphabetical information, folk tales and prominent literature.