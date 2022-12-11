3 killed, 5 injured in dispute of housing societies

Rawalpindi: Three people were killed, Saturday and five others were wounded critically in a gun battle between two rival gangs of different housing societies falling in the jurisdiction of Chauntra police station, police confirmed.

The police sources claimed that two gangs allegedly belonging to two housing societies, equipped with lethal weapons opened fire at each other at Chauntra, three people identified as Kalimullah son of Toor Khan, Agha Khan son of Asal Khan and Said Rehman son of Kakail Khan, all hailing from South Waziristan Agency, were shifted to hospital with multiple bullet injuries, Tahir Noor Ali and Yasir among injured were declared critical. SP Mohammad Nabeen Khokhar told the media that the suspects have been identified and would be arrested within 48 hours.