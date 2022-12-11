UN urged to take notice of oppression in Kashmir

LAHORE : Spokesperson to the CM and Punjab government Musarat Cheema in her statement on the International Human Rights Day here on Saturday urged the United Nations to take a strong notice of oppression being committed on the innocent people of the Held Kashmir.

We cannot forget the people of Kashmir on the International Day of Human Rights. For the past seven decades lakhs of Indian Army personnel have unlawfully occupied Kashmir and have turned Kashmir into one of the biggest prisons of the world, she said. Musarat Cheema stated that a political mafia in Pakistan which is the 33rd biggest country of the world has also usurped basic human rights.

Those doing investigative journalism are sprayed with bullets in Pakistan and Arshad Sharif murder case is the worst glaring example of the violation of basic human rights. The number of cases against Azam Swati are increasing every passing day which manifests state oppression and cruelty, she and denounced that a political worker, Shahbaz Gill, is subjected to a brutal torture after making him naked.