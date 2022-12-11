CM lays foundation stone of first-ever child health varsity

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of the University of Child Health Sciences on Saturday.

According to a handout, Chief Minister said that country’s first child health university would be established in Lahore at the cost of above Rs 9 billion adding that a latest radiotherapy centre for children would also be established at the cost of Rs two billion.

Radiotherapy centres for children would also be established in divisions so that children could be provided latest treatment facilities near their houses. The CM said that it would be a distinctive and latest medical university of its own type in the world. Mother and Child care hospitals were under construction in many cities including Mianwali.

A college of pediatric would be established in the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore and a special training would be imparted to the surgeons and medical specialists with regard to providing treatment to children. A College of Allied Sciences for the training of allied health professionals and a College of Nursing for the training of nurses would also be set up, he added. He further said that a mother and child health care unit for the treatment and care of infants would be established while an institute of genetics and research centre would also be established in the Child Health University.

CM said an advance technology and telehealth centre equipped with telehealth, medical genomics and artificial intelligence facilities would also be made. He said he got University of Child Health Sciences 2021 Act approved from the Punjab Assembly. Revolutionary changes were being made in the health technology with every passing day across the globe, he maintained. He said that the University of Child Health Sciences would be built by the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab. Provincial Minister SHC&ME Dr Yasmin , Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary Information, VC University of Child Health Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at CM office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, performance of the department and current political situation were discussed.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani apprised the Chief Minister about the performance of Auqaf department. CM while talking on the occasion stated that Seerat Academy was established to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) but unfortunately, the PMLN government even politicised this most important project. CM informed that he had laid the foundation stone of Seerat Academy and Quran Complex on June 3, 2006 and had inaugurated these projects on Nov 18, 2007. CM censured that Shahbaz had put on hold this project and the Seerat Academy was made dysfunctional during Shahbaz tenure.