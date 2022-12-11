Man commits suicide

LAHORE : A 45-year-old man claimed his life by shooting himself in Badamibagh here on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Wahid, 45. The victim was frustrated over his poor domestic conditions. On the day of the incident, he shot himself dead. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

ROBBERS ARRESTED: CIA Cantonment police arrested three suspected robbers involved in the murder of a 45-year-old retired officer in his house in Defence. The suspects have been identified as Saleem John alias Jani Akash, Azeem, Moazam and Abdulul Jabbar. Police recovered cash, gold ornaments and weapons. They confessed to at least eight robberies. They a few days ago had entered a house in Defence and opened fire, leaving a man dead.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Begum Kot area on Saturday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to control it but on failure they called rescue teams. The fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.